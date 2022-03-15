Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Maryland woman dies in three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Robeson County

A Maryland woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on I-95 in Robeson County,...
A Maryland woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on I-95 in Robeson County, troopers said.
By Nick Doria
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Maryland woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on I-95 in Robeson County, troopers said.

According to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near mile marker 4.

Lewis said two cars collided in the northbound lanes, sending one of the vehicles across the highway. That vehicle traveled through the median and overturned in the southbound lanes, he added.

The other vehicle remained in the northbound lanes and was struck by the third vehicle, according to Lewis.

The front seat passenger in the vehicle that overturned was killed in the accident. Lewis identified her as Aprile Rhea, 44, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Rhea was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case
15-year-old Aubrey Coonradt is recovering after she was involved in a hit-and-run while waiting...
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family
.
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said Charlie Jernigan’s vehicle was found around 4 p.m....
Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week
Florence School District 3 teacher placed on administrative leave following incident with student