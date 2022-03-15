Maryland woman dies in three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Maryland woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on I-95 in Robeson County, troopers said.

According to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near mile marker 4.

Lewis said two cars collided in the northbound lanes, sending one of the vehicles across the highway. That vehicle traveled through the median and overturned in the southbound lanes, he added.

The other vehicle remained in the northbound lanes and was struck by the third vehicle, according to Lewis.

The front seat passenger in the vehicle that overturned was killed in the accident. Lewis identified her as Aprile Rhea, 44, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Rhea was pronounced dead at the scene.

