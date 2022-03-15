Lanes blocked on Highway 501 after crash near CCU

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning near Coastal Carolina University.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on U.S. Highway 501 North at Cox Ferry Road.

As of about 7:45 a.m., the two left lanes are closed are crews work the scene.

Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if traveling in the area.

