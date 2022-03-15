Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City teacher was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging incidents with 5 and 6-year-old students at Lake City Early Childhood Center.

According to the City of Lake City Police Department, Stacy Leanne Sims of Lake City has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by the legal custodian.

Sims faces two additional counts of assault and battery, third degree, involving a minor.

She was detained and transferred to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on March 15 by the Lake City Police Department.

Sims was released on a $15,000 bond.

