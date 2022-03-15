Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery

Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake City teacher was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging incidents with 5 and 6-year-old students at Lake City Early Childhood Center.

According to the City of Lake City Police Department, Stacy Leanne Sims of Lake City has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by the legal custodian.

Sims faces two additional counts of assault and battery, third degree, involving a minor.

She was detained and transferred to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on March 15 by the Lake City Police Department.

Sims was released on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
VIDEO: Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week
VIDEO: Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week
.
VIDEO: Florence School District 3 teacher placed on administrative leave following incident with student
.
VIDEO: ‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said Charlie Jernigan’s vehicle was found around 4 p.m....
Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week