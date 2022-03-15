Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMBF) – Kroger customers now have a new way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.

According to press release from the grocery chain, customers can earn 4x Kroger fuel points on select gift card purchases using a corresponding coupon available in-store, online, or through the Kroger app.

When using the coupon, for example, a $25 gift card would be worth 100 fuel points. But officials say some gift cards, including Kroger gift cards, are not included in the promotion.

The promotion will begin on Wednesday, March 16, and will run through Tuesday, March 22.

“We know many shoppers purchase gift cards to use like cash when dining out or shopping in other locations, so this offers a great way for our customers to save on fuel at the same time,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “For every 100 fuel points earned, customers can receive 10 cents off per gallon at any Kroger Fuel Center.”

Through a separate fuel savings promotion, Kroger customers can also earn 2x fuel points from Wednesday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 29, on groceries with a digital coupon.

