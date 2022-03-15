Horry County School Board weighs proposed budget, pay raise for teachers, bus drivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A plan to put a few thousand dollars more in every South Carolina teacher’s pocket is raising some red flags for local education leaders.

The Horry County School Board discussed the possibility of a new salary schedule for teachers and bus drivers coming down from the state that would see dramatic raises.

Board members have quite a few questions they want answered, but the biggest one is, as always, where’s the money going to come from?

It has some wondering if they need to intervene before lawmakers make any final decisions.

“The salary schedule for the state is broken,” said John Gardner, Horry County Schools CFO. “There’s not a consistent percentage step or whatever as you go down it.”

Horry County Schools prides itself on offering above-average teacher salaries with steady 2% raises per year of experience.

However, a proposal to put some extra cash in every teacher’s pocket may jeopardize that and may make the district have to re-work some ratios in order to stay competitive.

“We’re paying our teachers more. I want to continue to pay more,” said Neil James, with Horry County Schools Finance Committee. “I want teachers to be attracted to Horry County.”

The district is getting its first look at a proposed budget for next year working its way through the state legislature.

The idea of raising every teacher’s salary across the board by $4,000 and increasing the base bus driver salaries by 8% is certainly eye-catching.

So is the $17 million it’ll cost the district to do it.

“It looks like it could have a several million dollar shortfall in the budget as it stands today,” said Lisa Bourcier, the Horry County Schools spokesperson.

A $6 million shortfall, because Horry County Schools staff found the $4,000 raises are not fully funded in the budget.

Not to mention, because only teachers and bus drivers will see raises, employees in higher positions, like assistant principals and program coordinators, would get passed up, and could actually stand to make more money in the classroom than supervising.

The concerns go on and on for Horry County Schools, like health insurance not being considered, the required teacher STEP increases aren’t included and the proposed budget doesn’t take other operational costs into account.

“We as a board have talked about discussing with legislators the impact it would have on our district versus other districts, but there’s a lot of room for discussion on it. I hope we will take that up,” said Helen Smith, Horry County School Board member.

Smith says she wishes they brought these issues up sooner, but there is still plenty of time.

The budget is sitting in committee at the moment, then has to go for a house vote, senate committee, senate vote and ultimately governor’s signature, so it could see a lot of changes still.

If the legislature can find the money, teachers could be seeing those $4,000 raises and bus drivers, who’ve been pushing for raises for months now, could see at least a dollar more per hour next year.

