HCPD: 6 arrested, hundreds of grams of drugs, cash, guns seized from months-long investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department said dozens of illegally possessed weapons and drugs are off of the streets and the individuals responsible are facing criminal charges after an ongoing proactive enforcement campaign.

In mid-2021, Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Street Crimes Units began concentrating on a pattern of criminal activity—drug sales, drive-by shootings, and weapons violations—noted in and around the Loris, Longs and Flag Patch communities of the West Precinct.

HCPD worked with surrounding agencies to gather as much intelligence as possible to identify all actors involved and their known associates, and strategically remove those responsible for over 40 drive-by shootings in the Loris/Longs communities to date in retaliation for a 2021 homicide.

The cases referenced below serve as a small snapshot of the overall work done thus far.

HCPD says there is much more to come, as agents in the Narcotics and Street Crimes Units continue to work every day to disrupt, dismantle, and hold those accountable who wish to illegally possess and discharge weapons in Horry County.

Date: 6/23/2021

Type: Search Warrant/Fugitive from Justice

Location: 6000 block of Highway 66, Loris, S.C.

While assisting the U.S. Marshals Task Force in locating an attempted murder suspect known to frequent the area, officers located numerous long guns, handguns, narcotics, and packaging material.

A search warrant was conducted on the property and 15 firearms, including long guns and handguns, were seized. In addition, a plethora of ammunition, ballistic vest, suspected pressed fentanyl pills (233 grams), suspected crack cocaine (5 grams), suspected cocaine (4 grams), and suspected methamphetamine (9 grams) were collected. Also seized were a number of cellphones and over $6,000 in U.S. Currency.

Five people were arrested during the incident and 17 warrants were obtained.

Proactive enforcement takes on crime pattern in Horry County; 6.23.21 (Horry County PD)

Date: 1/18/2022

Type: Traffic Stop/Narcotics violation

Location: Highway 701, Loris, S.C.

The Horry County Narcotics and Street Crimes Units were in the Loris section of Horry County conducting proactive patrol in response to the recent drive-by shootings, at which time they observed a white sedan driven by Windoff “Dolph” Douglas.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and, after a probable cause search, Douglas was taken into custody for a narcotics violation. Also seized from the vehicle were numerous calibers of bullets, magazines, and parts of a dismantled shotgun. Douglas, who was already out on bond for attempted murder, murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, was then denied bond. He remains at J. R. Long Detention Center as of this time.

Arrestee: Windoff Tykeim Wanya Douglas, aka “Dolph”, 21

- Violation of a beginner’s permit

- Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

Windoff Tykeim Wanya Douglas, aka “Dolph”, 21 (Horry County PD)

Date: 1/28/2022

Type: Narcotics Search Warrant

Location: 1500 block of Kingcrest Drive, Loris, S.C.

On Jan. 28, 2022, the HCPD Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics by Tabais “Byoo” Goodman. With the use of HCPD Special Operations and Street Crimes Units, a search warrant was conducted on the residence.

Goodman attempted to flee to a nearby yard, but he was swiftly taken into custody. At that time, he was found to be in possession of a handgun and a number of narcotics. Also arrested during this incident was Robert “Beans” Geathers, who was in possession of narcotics.

Two vehicles were towed from the residence and supplemental narcotics were found inside after executing a secondary search warrant on the vehicles.

Arrestees: Tabais Letrey Goodman –aka “Byoo”, 33

- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent

- Trafficking cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense

- Trafficking heroin, 2nd offense

- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Tabais Letrey Goodman –aka “Byoo”, 33 (Horry County PD)

Arrestees: Robert Geathers – aka “Beanz”, 40

- Possession of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Robert Geathers – aka “Beanz”, 40 (Horry County PD)

Goodman, Geathers (Horry County PD)

Goodman, Geathers (Horry County PD)

Date: 02/08/2022

Type: Narcotics/Firearms Violations

Location: Bennett Loop, Loris, S.C. 29569

HCPD Narcotics and Street Crimes Units were on Bennett Loop in the Loris section of Horry County when they saw a red vehicle illegally parked with the right-side tires in the roadway and facing the opposite way of travel. Officers attempted to make contact with the three individuals in the vehicle; however, when blue lights were activated as officers approached the vehicle, all three of the suspects exited the suspect vehicle and ran into the woods.

Officers cleared the vehicle and pursued the suspects on foot. While officers cleared the vehicle to ensure there were no other suspects in the vehicle, officers observed narcotics and guns in plain view. Once the suspects went into the woods, officers backed out and began preparing for a K9 track to locate the suspects. A short time later K9 Gass located the suspects and they were taken into custody without incident.

Both remain in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Arrestees:

Tabais Letrey Goodman- aka “Byoo”, 33 (pictured above)

- Trafficking cocaine, more than 28 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense

- Trafficking heroin, more than 14 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense

- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense

- Possession of a stolen handgun

- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

- Possession by certain persons unlawful

- Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

- Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Demetrice Trayvon Campbell, 27

Demetrice Trayvon Campbell, 27 (Horry County PD)

- Trafficking cocaine, more than 10 grams, 2nd Offense

- Unlawful carrying of a pistol

- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

- Possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Drugs seized:

- Cocaine - 31.6 grams

- Heroin - 18.8 grams

- Mushrooms - 1.8 grams

- Meth - 2.8 grams

Guns seized:

- Glock 43 9mm (reported stolen) - located on the cup holders in front of vehicle

- FN 509 - located under Campbell when taken into custody

Money seized:

- $1,321

Goodman, Campbell (Horry County PD)

Date: 02/10/2022

Type: Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Narcotics/Firearms Violations

Location: Walnut Street & Butler Street, Loris, S.C. 29569

HCPD Narcotics and Street Crimes Units observed the driver of the suspect vehicle and confirmed that his driver’s license was suspended. Officers activated blue lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop at Walnut Street and Butler Street in the Loris area of Horry County.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop for blue lights and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect turned left onto Highway 9 Business from Walnut Street, followed by a left onto Log Cabin Road from Highway 9 Business. The pursuit continued for a short distance on Log Cabin Road. Once at Highway 9 Bypass and Log Cabin Road, the suspect attempted to go over the raised median and was unsuccessful—the driver disabled his own vehicle.

Two occupants ran from the scene, but they were ultimately taken into custody without incident a short time later by assisting officers.

Arrestees: Daiquan Tyleeke Bellamy- aka “Bill”, 21

- Driving under suspension

- Reckless driving

- Failure to stop for blue lights

- Unlawful carrying of a pistol

- Possession with intent to distribute heroin

- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

- Resisting arrest

- Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

- Introducing contraband into a correctional facility

Daiquan Tyleeke Bellamy- aka “Bill”, 21 (Horry County PD)

Arresstees: Antione Dyleek Johnson- aka “Twon”, 20

- Unlawful carrying of a pistol

- Possession with intent to distribute heroin

- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

- Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

Antione Dyleek Johnson- aka “Twon”, 20 (Horry County PD)

Drugs seized:

- Crack - 7.1 grams

- Heroin - 21.5 grams

- Cocaine - 2.7 grams

- Pills

Guns seized:

- PAP M92PV

- Glock 27 .40

Money Seized:

- $710

Bellamy, Johnson (Horry County PD)

Summary: Case related seizures

Accounting for only the aforementioned cases, officers assigned to proactive enforcement in the HCPD West Precinct recovered the following items from the arrestees referenced above:

- 20 firearms (multiple stolen and/or illegally possessed)

- 235 grams of fentanyl

- 70 grams of heroin

- 52 grams of cocaine

- 16 grams of methamphetamine

- 12 grams of crack cocaine

- 1.8 grams of mushrooms

- $11,000 in U.S. currency

