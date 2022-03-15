Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said a man led them on a foot chase during a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving an 11-year-old girl.

Officers were first called on Friday to Trestle Way for a report about an 11-year-old runway being found at a home there. The girl’s family discovered she was gone earlier in the day when they found “there were stuffed animals under her bed sheets to appear as though she was still in bed,” the incident report states.

The 11-year-old girl’s phone was tracked to the location on Trestle Way where officers met up with witnesses who said the girl and the suspect had been found in his bedroom, according to the incident report. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Graham Waldron.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Waldron had run away from the home before they got to the home, but the 11-year-old was still on the scene and told police how the two had met.

“According to the victim, she met the arrestee on the cellular application ‘Snapchat’ and have been in communication for a few weeks,” the incident report shows.

During the interview with the 11-year-old, officers were advised that Waldron had been located near the intersection of Highway 90 and Isaac Drive, according to the police report.

Documents show officers chased him through a large hayfield and even through swampland before taking him into custody.

Waldron told police that the 11-year-old had lied about her age and claimed that they had zero physical contact, the incident report states.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor 11-14 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Warrants state that Waldron “did encourage the 11-year-old female victim to leave her residence without the permission of her parents to engage in lewd or lascivious acts.”

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

