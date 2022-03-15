Submit a Tip
Horry County Council votes unanimously in support of the people of Ukraine resolution

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council approved unanimously the resolution in support of Ukraine.

THE LATEST | Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol

The resolution states that the “inhumane conduct of the Russian military has resulted in catastrophic casualties to civilians, including the elderly, young mothers, and small children, and deprived the people of Ukraine access to basic necessities such as food and water.”

It goes on to say that the Ukrainian people have inspired and reminded people to honor, cherish and defend their freedom and liberty.

The city of Myrtle Beach approved a similar resolution last week supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

