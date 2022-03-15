Horry County Council to vote on resolution supporting the people of Ukraine

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council is set to vote on a resolution that supports the people of Ukraine while condemning Russia’s continued attacks on the country.

The council will vote on the resolution during its Tuesday night meeting.

THE LATEST | Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol

The resolution states that the “inhumane conduct of the Russian military has resulted in catastrophic casualties to civilians, including the elderly, young mothers, and small children, and deprived the people of Ukraine access to basic necessities such as food and water.”

It goes on to say that the Ukrainian people have inspired and reminded people to honor, cherish and defend their freedom and liberty.

The city of Myrtle Beach approved a similar resolution last week supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.