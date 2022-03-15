Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Council to vote on resolution supporting the people of Ukraine

Ukraine Flag, Ukraine
Ukraine Flag, Ukraine(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council is set to vote on a resolution that supports the people of Ukraine while condemning Russia’s continued attacks on the country.

The council will vote on the resolution during its Tuesday night meeting.

THE LATEST | Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol

The resolution states that the “inhumane conduct of the Russian military has resulted in catastrophic casualties to civilians, including the elderly, young mothers, and small children, and deprived the people of Ukraine access to basic necessities such as food and water.”

It goes on to say that the Ukrainian people have inspired and reminded people to honor, cherish and defend their freedom and liberty.

The city of Myrtle Beach approved a similar resolution last week supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
.
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family
.
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested
Jonesboro High School classroom
NC superintendent apologizes after mock slave auction