‘Heavy heart’: 17-year-old Marlboro County High School student killed in crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District revealed it has lost an important member of its family after a deadly crash on Monday.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said 17-year-old Precious McLain died when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Salem Road and Coxe Road West in Bennettsville.

“It is with a heavy heart that we remember an important member of the Marlboro County School District family, Precious McLain. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her classmates, family, and friends. Precious will forever be a part of the Marlboro County High School Class of 2022,” the school district released in a statement.

The school district said that counselors and social workers will be on campus to help students and employees work through this difficult time.

Four other people were hurt in the crash, and all are expected to be OK.

