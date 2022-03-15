Submit a Tip
Fox News cameraman killed while covering war in Ukraine

File photo - Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died while working in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian...
File photo - Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died while working in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.(Peter Bond / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Fox News photographer working in Ukraine to report on the Russian invasion was killed when the vehicle he was in was fired upon, the network said Tuesday.

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died while working in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

Reporter Chad Pergram said on Twitter that it was the same attack that injured correspondent Benjamin Hall on Monday. Hall was hospitalized due to his injuries.

The organization said Zakrzewski was a war zone photographer who had covered Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria conflicts during his time with them.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott said in a statement. “Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.”

