Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion(tcw-wflx)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is much richer after winning $5 million from a scratch-off ticket, the state lottery said.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 63-year-old Marty Moon claimed the prize from a “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The lottery said Moon bought the winning ticket from a food mart in Lakeland, Florida. The retailer is set to receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of almost $4 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire

Latest News

VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
VIDEO: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher arrested, charged with neglect, battery
VIDEO: Popular Grand Strand car and truck show to begin charging admission for first time
.
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
VIDEO: Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week
VIDEO: Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week
.
VIDEO: Florence School District 3 teacher placed on administrative leave following incident with student