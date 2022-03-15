Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence School District 3 teacher placed on administrative leave following incident with student

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence School District 3 announced on Tuesday it has placed a teacher on administrative leave.

The school district said the teacher was put on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation involving a student.

The school district notified law enforcement of the accusation and an investigation is underway.

“FSD3 has high expectations for all employees as our goal is to provide all students with a quality education in a safe environment,” the school district said in a release. “FSD3 expects all employees to treat all students with respect, empathy and compassion.”

The school district said it has not additional comments at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case
15-year-old Aubrey Coonradt is recovering after she was involved in a hit-and-run while waiting...
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family
.
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested
Kroger customers now have a new way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
The South Carolina House approved the state’s $14 billion budget in one day with little debate...
Done in a day: SC House sprints through $14 billion budget