Florence School District 3 teacher placed on administrative leave following incident with student

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence School District 3 announced on Tuesday it has placed a teacher on administrative leave.

The school district said the teacher was put on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation involving a student.

The school district notified law enforcement of the accusation and an investigation is underway.

“FSD3 has high expectations for all employees as our goal is to provide all students with a quality education in a safe environment,” the school district said in a release. “FSD3 expects all employees to treat all students with respect, empathy and compassion.”

The school district said it has not additional comments at this time.

