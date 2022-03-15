Submit a Tip
Florence County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant fired after being charged with DUI

(WKYT)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in nearly two weeks, a member of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after being charged with DUI.

Officers with the Florence Police Department were called just before 1:20 p.m. Saturday to Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road in reference to an unconscious driver in the road.

The driver was identified as Michael Wayne Bellflowers.

He was taken to the hospital while officers investigated the incident.

Following the investigation, Bellflowers was charged with DUI as he remained in the care of the hospital.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed that Bellflowers was a lieutenant that oversaw the courtroom, but has since been fired following the DUI charge.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to get more information on Bellflowers’ law enforcement history. We are waiting to get those documents.

The sheriff’s office fired former deputy, Ethan Stone, after he was arrested and charged with DUI on Saturday, March 5.

Troopers said Stone was stopped after he was clocked going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

