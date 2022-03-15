Submit a Tip
Five Scotland County students taken to hospital after school bus wreck

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a Scotland County school bus on Monday ended with five middle school students at the hospital.

Scotland County Schools spokesman David Wells said the five students on bus No. 21 were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for observation. They were considered “ambulatory,” he said.

SCS Superintendent, Dr. Takeda LeGrand, and Carver Principal, Patrick Peed went to the scene of the accident.

Officials did not say how many students were on the bus. Those who were not hurt were moved to bus No. 49 and taken home, Wells said.

