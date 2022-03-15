FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, another round of storms roll in Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather today with dry conditions before changes arrive for Wednesday. Find time to get outside and enjoy today before our next system brings widespread rain and storms to the region.

TODAY

It’s a milder morning to start the day. We’re finally warmer than those previous two mornings but the jacket will be needed for a few of you as you step out to begin your Tuesday.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s today. (WMBF)

We’re starting off clear today with highs climbing quickly into the upper 60s on the beaches and the lower 70s inland. Clouds will begin to become more common as we head into the afternoon and evening. Overall, we’ll remain dry through today before a few isolated chances start to roll in after sunset and into Wednesday.

STORMY WEDNESDAY

Tomorrow brings an incoming low pressure system and the increasing chance of showers and storms, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center placed our area under a level one severe weather risk simply for the chance of a isolated strong storm tomorrow.

There is a very low chance of severe weather tomorrow but a strong storm cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

So when does the worst of the weather arrive? If you have plans tomorrow afternoon and evening, be aware that the rain will be heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder and widespread rain across both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As of this morning, new model data keeps most of the area dry through the morning hours with a few scattered showers across the region.

The first half of tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a few scattered chances. (WMBF)

We will wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with rain chances at 30% through the morning hours. As we head toward lunchtime, rain chances will increase and eventually turn to a 70% chance of showers & storms through the afternoon and evening.

As we go through the day tomorrow, rain chances only increase with the bulk of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. (WMBF)

As mentioned above, a few storms during the afternoon and evening could be on the strong side. Rain chances would linger past sunset and into the overnight hours with rain chances turning scattered overnight and into Thursday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK

Rain chances will fall from 30% early Thursday morning to 0% for the rest of the day on Thursday. Highs will remain in the lower 70s on Thursday with breaks in the clouds working back into the area. All of that before another round of rain moves in just in time for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Clouds increase later today. The first half of the day is abundant sunshine before partly cloudy skies work in. (WMBF)

Highs on Friday will climb into the low-mid 70s with rain chances returning back to the forecast Friday night and into Saturday morning. It’s not the heaviest rain but rain chances will be at 30% Saturday morning with temperatures still in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the first half of the weekend.

