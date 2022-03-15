Submit a Tip
Authorities find missing Florence County man’s car as search enters second week

By Loren Korn and Nick Doria
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have located a missing Florence County man’s car, as the search for the 41-year-old enters its second week.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said Charlie Jernigan’s vehicle was found around 4 p.m. Sunday in a swamp on Alligator Road, near U.S. 52 and Florence High School.

Deputies are currently processing the car for forensics.

Jernigan was last seen on the morning of March 10 leaving an Effingham restaurant in a vehicle. He was reportedly driving his white Ford Taurus.

Joye said Tuesday they are resuming the search for Jernigan using a chopper and a different set of cadaver dogs. The sheriff added the search has been difficult due to tough terrain.

In addition to the chopper and cadaver dogs, authorities have utilized dive teams and an infrared drone in the search for Jernigan, according to Joye.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 406.

