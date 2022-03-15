Arrest made in fatal shootings at Robeson County birthday party

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the March 13 fatal shooting deaths of Randi Hunt and Hezachi Oxendine at a birthday party in Robeson County.

Twenty-year-old Hunt died at the party, 15-year-old Oxendine died at the hospital as a result of injuries.

On Tuesday, March 15, investigators with RCSO arrested 20-year-old Joshton C. Locklear, of Pembroke. Locklear is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony conspiracy.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened shortly before 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the 1100 block of Jones Road in Pembroke at a birthday party of a 16-year-old.

“I want to personally thank those residents that assisted and those that later made contact with our office and cooperated with this investigation,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “With teamwork especially in cases such as this, we can bring some semblance of closure to grieving families. The detectives, in this case, worked countless hours to bring forth this suspect as the investigation continues. Please continue to offer a prayer for all involved”.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Pembroke Police Department also responded to the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division will be requested to investigate the consumption of alcohol by minors who were in attendance at the party.

Locklear is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.