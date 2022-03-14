Troopers provide details on deadly weekend crash near Myrtle Beach State Park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Myrtle Beach State Park remains under investigation, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the crash around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 3900 block of South Kings Highway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a truck hit and killed a pedestrian.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as 40-year-old Donald Calderone Jr. of Myrtle Beach.

The highway patrol said the agency’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is helping with the investigation. MAIT is a specialized team that investigates complicated crashes and uses state-of-the-art technology to reconstruct the scene.

