TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks lanes on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Monday morning along Highway 31.

The crash is in the southbound lanes, about two miles from Water Tower Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

For a time, the two left lanes were closed as first responders worked the scene. As of 7:40 a.m., one lane has reopened, SCDOT reports.

Troopers say injuries are reported, although specific details on the crash were not immediately available.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

