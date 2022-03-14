Submit a Tip
Sheriff identifies 15-year-old fatally shot at Robeson County birthday party

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff released the name of the 15-year-old fatally shot at a party over the weekend.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that Hezachi Oxendine was the 15-year-old who was shot and killed during the party over the weekend.

Oxendine was a student at Purnell Swett High School. Public Schools of Robeson County released the following statement:

The Public Schools of Robeson County family was saddened to learn about the tragic loss of two of our students. Ralph Clark of Lumberton Senior High School and Hezachi Oxendine of Purnell Swett High School passed away over the weekend. The Public Schools of Robeson County continues to express its deepest concern, support, and sympathy for those involved and affected by these tragic events. Please remember those impacted in your thoughts and prayers during the difficult days ahead.

Gordon Burnette, the spokesperson for the school district, added that Ralph Clark was a student that was killed in a crash on Friday.

He said counselors are on-site to assist students and staff members if needed.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened shortly before 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the 1100 block of Jones Road in Pembroke.

Randi Hunt, 20, of Rowland, was found dead when authorities arrived.

Oxendine was taken to the hospital but later died as a result of the injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

