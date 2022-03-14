Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach
20-year-old, 15-year-old killed in shooting at Robeson County birthday party
A crash is slowing traffic Monday morning along Highway 31.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks lanes on Highway 31

Latest News

.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
LIVE: Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad may be charged after boy accidentally shoots, kills mom