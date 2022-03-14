Submit a Tip
Northeastern tops No. 18 Clemson 5-3

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Wyatt Scotti totaled 11 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched to lead Northeastern to a 5-3 victory over No. 18 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Huskies improved to 7-7-1, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 14-1 and saw their 15-game winning streak dating to 2021 come to an end.

Scotti (4-0) earned the win by allowing five hits, three runs (two earned) and no walks in 120 pitches. Thomas Balboni pitched the ninth inning to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Nick Clayton (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, five runs (three earned) and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Huskies capitalized on a two-out error to score the game’s first run in the third inning, then they scored another unearned run in the top of the fourth inning after two more Tiger errors. Cooper Ingle lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Northeastern’s lead in half, then the Huskies plated three runs in the fifth inning on singles by Luke Beckstein, Mark Darakjy and JP Olson. Max Wagner belted a solo homer in the seventh inning, his fourth of the year, then Jonathan French led off the eighth inning with his fourth homer of the season.

The Tigers continue their homestead by hosting Georgia State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

