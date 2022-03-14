Myrtle Beach gas prices unchanged in past week, still averaging over $4

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The average price for gas in Myrtle Beach remains unchanged in the past week.

GasBuddy reports Myrtle Beach drivers are paying an average of $4.02 per gallon Monday, which is 76.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.39 higher than a year ago.

The average price for gas in Myrtle Beach is slightly lower than the state average, which stands at $4.04 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.90 Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of 49 cents.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, said. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.”

The national average price for gas, which also remains unchanged in the past week, stands at $4.32 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy reports that’s 83.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.47 higher than a year ago.

“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” De Haan said.

