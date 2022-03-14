The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank spreads love around the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank spreads the word of God around the Grand Strand. They go to churches, bible studies, mission trips and many other events.

The mission has the only Christian book store in our area. This book store funds the mission and they accept used or new books of any kind.

Pastor David Taylor told us the story of Myrtle Beach Bible Bank. For more information visit http://myrtlebeachbiblebank.com/

