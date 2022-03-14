Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man advertising for babysitter jobs sentenced to at least 8 years in prison on child porn charges

Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, used several website to advertise for work as a babysitter,...
Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, used several website to advertise for work as a babysitter, according to federal officials.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man who was advertising online for babysitter jobs was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for possessing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, was arrested in early December after investigators discovered that he had the sexually explicit content on his phone.

Court documents state that FBI agents in Texas worked undercover on Kik messenger and discovered that McConnell was a part of a group called “toddlers,” where members would post and share photos and videos of child rape.

McConnell allegedly had child pornography showing “pre-pubescent and pubescent boys engaged in sexually explicit conduct while wearing diapers,” according to Parker.

According to Parker, McConnell tried posting babysitting ads with the name “Bryan S.” from 2010 to 2020 on sites like SitterCity.com, Care.com, Craigslist.org.

He had three SitterCity accounts and 20 Craigslist ads offering childcare and/or babysitting services, Parker said.

Anyone who might be a victim of his is asked the FBI at 513-979-8611.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family
.
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested
Two members of South Carolina’s Capitol Hill delegation weighed in Monday on how they believe...
Graham, Wilson consider next steps in Ukraine including no-fly zone potential
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
The new "Welcome to Garden City Beach" signs are on the north and south end of the area, off...
Horry County announces $46 million improvement project for Garden City