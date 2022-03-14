Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death, report says

This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21. Police say Nikoubin stabbed her date on March 5, 2022, whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. KLAS-TV reports Nikoubin has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary. Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck "for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020," police wrote in a report.(Henderson Police Department via AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed a date to avenge the death of an Iranian general, according to an arrest report.

Henderson Police took the report March 5 after the stabbing was reported around 8:30 p.m. that day at Sunset Station.

According to HPD, the suspect, identified as Nika Nikoubin, met the victim on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” The victim met up with the suspect and booked a hotel room at Sunset Station.

While the two were engaged in sexual acts, Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim twice in the neck. The victim reportedly didn’t need to go to the hospital for the stab wounds.

Nikoubin told police that she stabbed the victim “for revenge against US Troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020,” the arrest report said. According to BBC, Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Soleimani was an Iranian general and was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. At the time, Pres. Donald Trump said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Nikoubin told police she wanted to hurt the victim but not kill him, the arrest report said.

Court records show Nikoubin faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault. Nikoubin’s next court appearance was set for March 24.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach
20-year-old, 15-year-old killed in shooting at Robeson County birthday party
A crash is slowing traffic Monday morning along Highway 31.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks lanes on Highway 31

Latest News

.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
Troopers provide details on deadly weekend crash near Myrtle Beach State Park
Clouds increase Tuesday before a few rain chances return overnight.
FIRST ALERT: Dry for now but expect a soggy Wednesday
gst
The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank spreads love around the Grand Strand
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney takes on restaurant business