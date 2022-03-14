Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County announces $46 million improvement project for Garden City

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials announced a $46 million dollar project Monday to improve Garden City’s roads and streetscape.

Horry County Council Vice Chairman Tyler Servant said it was a monumental day for Garden City Beach.

“The future is very, very bright for Horry County and Garden City Beach and we’re really excited about the things to come,” said Servant.

The $46 million will be provided through local hospitality fee revenue.

Improvements include road and drainage upgrades, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, improved parking and connection to beach accesses and more street lighting.

“We have millions of tourists who come here every year for our beaches, and we have thousands of people moving here because of our beaches,” said Servant. “So really we just need to expand parking to allow more people to go to the beach and enjoy the natural resources that our area has to offer and as well as continue the beautification project. This area is no stranger to hurricanes so being able to do things like improve drainage and improve our roads as well as barring power lines. Not only for natural beauty but to be able to get things running up and faster following a storm.”

John Thomas is a manager at a dive bar called The Bar in Garden City. He pointed out all the charm the beach town has and acknowledged there could be some improvements.

“The roads not being paved, and the limited parking does make it difficult,” said Thomas.

However, the biggest concern is flooding.

“It’s a combination of the king tide and the super moon,” said Thomas. “They dredged the canal before and it helped some, but it needs to be dredged deeper. This building will get underwater. Three feet of water three or four times a year.”

Council members know this issue is a major concern.

“That’s why we’re setting this money aside to be able to improve drainage where we can,” said Servant.

The city is in the design phase right now but hopes to form a committee and get public input by this summer or fall and that will determine the construction schedule.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with...
Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family
.
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking in Conway.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family