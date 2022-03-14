Horry County announces $46 million improvement project for Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials announced a $46 million dollar project Monday to improve Garden City’s roads and streetscape.

Horry County Council Vice Chairman Tyler Servant said it was a monumental day for Garden City Beach.

“The future is very, very bright for Horry County and Garden City Beach and we’re really excited about the things to come,” said Servant.

The $46 million will be provided through local hospitality fee revenue.

Improvements include road and drainage upgrades, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, improved parking and connection to beach accesses and more street lighting.

“We have millions of tourists who come here every year for our beaches, and we have thousands of people moving here because of our beaches,” said Servant. “So really we just need to expand parking to allow more people to go to the beach and enjoy the natural resources that our area has to offer and as well as continue the beautification project. This area is no stranger to hurricanes so being able to do things like improve drainage and improve our roads as well as barring power lines. Not only for natural beauty but to be able to get things running up and faster following a storm.”

John Thomas is a manager at a dive bar called The Bar in Garden City. He pointed out all the charm the beach town has and acknowledged there could be some improvements.

“The roads not being paved, and the limited parking does make it difficult,” said Thomas.

However, the biggest concern is flooding.

“It’s a combination of the king tide and the super moon,” said Thomas. “They dredged the canal before and it helped some, but it needs to be dredged deeper. This building will get underwater. Three feet of water three or four times a year.”

Council members know this issue is a major concern.

“That’s why we’re setting this money aside to be able to improve drainage where we can,” said Servant.

The city is in the design phase right now but hopes to form a committee and get public input by this summer or fall and that will determine the construction schedule.

