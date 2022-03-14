Submit a Tip
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family

Habitat for Humanity
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new house in Conway on Monday.

Melody Dennison will be receiving the house for her and her family to live in. She is especially excited because now her mother will be able to visit her home.

Currently, Dennison lives in a 2nd-floor apartment and her mother is unable to get up the stairs to visit.

Dennison is a Myrtle Beach native and proud mother of three children - Diamond, Neto and DeVante. She joined the Habitat homebuyer program in the Spring of 2021.

She said she applied to the Habitat Homebuyer Program so that she and her children would have a safe place to live. She knew that Habitat would help her face some of her challenges while guiding her through the process.

Dennison said she feels that homeownership will provide her family with stability, safety and security, allowing her to get more involved in her community.

Along her homebuyer journey, so far, Dennison has learned how to take care of a home, manage her money, fix things around her home and more.

“I am blessed to be able to do this,” Dennison said. “I’ve learned so much, getting my hands dirty and working hard.”

As soon as she officially becomes a homeowner, Dennison plans to host a housewarming party, cook a lot of food for her friends and family and decorate.

Dennison said she hopes to be able to pass what she has learned down to her children.

As she continues to learn and grow, she reminds herself of her favorite quote by Maya Angelou, “Do the best can until you know better.”

Nine students from Alfred University in New York State also were on-site to help with construction. They are visiting for spring break and are a part of Habitat’s collegiate challenge.

This is the 166th home to break ground for the organization, founded in 1900. The home is located at 119 Hopes Crossing Court in Conway, SC and is sponsored by Horry County HOME Consortium.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, please visit habitathorry.org.

