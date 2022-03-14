FIRST ALERT: Warming through the week, showers return midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures reminding us more of a winter feel than a spring morning. Thankfully, our temperatures will return back to normal for this time of year over the next few days before our next rain chance moves in.

TODAY

It's a cold start to the day! Plenty of sunshine in the forecast continues to start the week. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies. Despite a cold start, we’ll be 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon, allowing for a nice change of pace behind this weekend’s powerful cold front.

Thankfully, we won’t be as cold tonight with lows dropping down into the lower 40s inland and the mid-upper 40s on the sand.

TOMORROW

Clouds increase Tuesday before a few rain chances return overnight. (WMBF)

The warmer air will continue to pump into the region for Tuesday with a brief shift of winds for the forecast. Southerly winds will allow for the upper 60s to return for the beaches on Tuesday with the lower 70s back in the forecast for inland locations. We’ll start off the day with partly cloudy skies but give way to mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next system that arrives, bringing a rain chance to the region starting after sunset on Tuesday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Don’t cancel any plans for Tuesday. We’ll remain dry for most of the day but a few showers will be possible starting Tuesday evening before the better chances arrive overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A few showers work into the area on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are at 60%. (WMBF)

All of this is from an incoming low pressure system that will bring mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and temperatures in the low-mid 60s on the beaches and the mid-upper 60s inland.

The rain will fall mainly on Wednesday with the best chances from sunrise Wednesday through the early afternoon hours.

As we head into Wednesday night, rain will slowly taper off but a few more chances will linger into late Wednesday night and even early Thursday morning.

END OF THE WEEK

Highs will climb through the week with the 70s returning by the end of the week. (WMBF)

Despite the low pressure system, temperatures will not fall too much. We see the rain chances leave the area early Thursday and temperatures remain in the mid-upper 60s for highs on Thursday. Eventually, the 70s return for Friday and into the weekend! All eyes are on a potential second system that would bring another round of rain early Saturday morning. For now, we’ll focus on the next couple of days. Have a great Monday!

