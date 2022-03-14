30 Horry County drug traffickers with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced in federal case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A massive investigation into gang members and drug traffickers in Horry County helped to “dismantle a violent criminal enterprise,” according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced on Monday that 30 Horry County and Myrtle Beach area gang members and drug trafficking associates have been sentenced in federal court.

The arrests and indictments were part of Operation Broken Branch, which targeted violent crime in the Cedar Branch area near Loris. Court filings show the Cedar Branch drug trafficking organization was an interstate conspiracy that distributed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, meth and firearms.

Authorities said the organization had ties across the state line into North Carolina and one of its supply sources had direct ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Mexico.

The investigation was a multi-year, collaborative effort by several local, state and federal agencies including the Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, United States Marshals Service and the 15th Circuit Solicitors Office. The wiretap investigation into the Cedar Branch organization was led by the FBI alongside other agencies.

“This operation dismantled a violent criminal enterprise, put its members behind bars, and made communities in South Carolina safer,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “This case illustrates the results that are possible when federal, state, and local agencies work together toward a common goal.”

“As we said before, Myrtle Beach is not a safe haven for criminals. The long list of agencies who worked together for this case is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to keeping our community safe,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF News a couple of weeks ago that Operation Broken Branch is a perfect example of how federal, state and local agencies worked together to bring down a criminal organization and help make the communities feel safer.

Each of the defendants pleaded guilty to one of two indictments that contained 72 total charges, which ranged from drug conspiracy to firearms violations.

These defendants received the following sentences:

Teontric Jackson, 30, of Loris – 180 months

Darrell Jackson, 48, of Myrtle Beach – 120 months

Lisa Garcia, 50, of Delano, CA – 120 months

Byron Jackson, 29, of Loris – 120 months

Angelo Jackson, 25, of Loris – 108 months

Timothy Long, 40, of Tabor City, NC – 100 months

Leon Green, 33, of Longs – 87 months

Winferd Sherman, 24, of Loris – 72 months

Antra Gore, 38, of Loris – 72 months

Shaquan Hemingway, 23, of Loris – 70 months

Carl Green, 45, of Loris – 63 months

Phillip Johnson, 29, of Loris – 57 months

Tyshon Clifton, 21, of Loris – 46 months

Tremayne Green, 25, of Loris – 46 months

Mark Jackson, 26, of Loris – 37 months

Devante Squires, 27, of Loris – 36 months

Teraine Green, 30, of Loris – 26 months

Alfredo Gore, 43, of Tabor City, NC – 24 months

Bradley Griffin, 36, of Longwood, NC – 22 months

Monrail Miller, 35, of Loris – 21 months

James Myers, 33, of Loris – 20 months

Anthony Nealey, 48, of Longs – 18 months

Tyruss Hemingway, 21, of Loris – 15 months

James Riggins, 44, of Tabor City, NC – 12 months

Lateice Griffin, 30, of Longwood, NC, Montel Hyppolite, 23, of Loris, Robert Attaway, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Mildred Mann, 44, of Little River, Billie Lee Green, 60, of Loris, and Kenneth Nobles, 31, of Loris, all received sentences under a year

