Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

East Coast Artie shows us how to pinstripe ahead of the Run to the Sun Car Show in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For over 60 years, Artie Schilling has been pinstriping. What started on a ‘51 Chevy at 13 years of age has grown to being recognized as one of the best in the business.

Many of the cars you’ll see at the Run to the Sun Car show in Myrtle Beach have been pinstriped by Artie. You can visit the show March 17, 2022-March 19, 2022 at the old Myrtle Beach mall site.

Come along with us to see the art of pinstriping first hand and to learn details on visiting the upcoming event.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach
20-year-old, 15-year-old killed in shooting at Robeson County birthday party
A crash is slowing traffic Monday morning along Highway 31.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks lanes on Highway 31

Latest News

gst
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Luck of the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet
gst
The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank spreads love around the Grand Strand
gst
Luck of the MarshWalk- Part 3
gst
Luck of the MarshWalk- Part 5