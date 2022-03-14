East Coast Artie shows us how to pinstripe ahead of the Run to the Sun Car Show in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For over 60 years, Artie Schilling has been pinstriping. What started on a ‘51 Chevy at 13 years of age has grown to being recognized as one of the best in the business.

Many of the cars you’ll see at the Run to the Sun Car show in Myrtle Beach have been pinstriped by Artie. You can visit the show March 17, 2022-March 19, 2022 at the old Myrtle Beach mall site.

Come along with us to see the art of pinstriping first hand and to learn details on visiting the upcoming event.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.