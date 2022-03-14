Coroner’s office identifies barricaded man found dead inside Carolina Forest home following standoff

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the person who was found dead inside of a home following a 12-hour standoff in Carolina Forest.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the person as 43-year-old Anthony Lee Rayfield. Willard said he was found on the burned second floor of the home along Redleaf Rose Drive.

She added that he died just before midnight Saturday and also lived at the home.

Horry County police were called to the scene of a barricaded wanted person around 1 p.m. Saturday and the situation continued over the next 12 hours.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in and took over the investigation.

SLED said the person inside the home fired multiple rounds during the hours of negotiations and even destroyed SLED equipment.

The agency added that there’s no information suggesting that law enforcement fired any shots during the incident.

Around 11:30 p.m., a fire broke out at the scene. Video of the blaze from multiple WMBF News viewers showed large, thick smoke filling the air.

Once the fire was put out, Rayfield was found dead inside.

An autopsy will be performed later this week on Rayfield.

SLED continues to investigate the incident.

