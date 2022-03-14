Coroner names 26-year-old man killed after colliding with tree near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with a tree last week near Conway.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said David Reid O’Quinn, 26, of Conway, died in the March 11 crash near the 1700 block of Pitch Landing Road, a few miles outside of Conway city limits.

O’Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene, Willard added.

Troopers said the driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra, later identified as O’Quinn, was heading east when he crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left.

O’Quinn’s vehicle then struck a ditch before colliding with a tree, according to officials.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

