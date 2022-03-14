Submit a Tip
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney takes on restaurant business

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chef Dabo? Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced two-time National Championship head coach Dabo Swinney will become the restaurant’s newest franchisee.

Walk-On’s said the deal is part of the multi-restaurant development agreement in the Carolinas.

“Being part of a great sports experience such as Walk-On’s was a no brainer for me as I believe in their core values and their connection to the community,” said Dabo Swinney in a news release. “Brandon Landry and the story behind Walk-On’s is something I resonate with as a former walk-on wide receiver. I am excited to join the Walk-On’s team and help bring that Louisiana flavor and hospitality to more markets across the Carolinas.”

The restaurant already has locations in Myrtle Beach, SC, Fayetteville, NC, and Wilmington, NC.

The group will soon announce the additional markets with multiple scheduled to open in 2022.

“With a two-time national championship head coach, a developer with years of experience building restaurants and a franchise operator with multiple Walk-On’s already in business joining forces, I’d call this the dream team,” said Brandon Landry, Founder & CEO of Walk-On’s. “We’re excited to see the brand grow in the Carolinas and bring more of the taste of Louisiana to the East Coast.”

