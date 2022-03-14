Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Luck of the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your green attire ready! The Luck of the Marshwalk is happening on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet.

From Irish-inspired dishes to drink specials, a costume contest, and live music. The Marshwalk in Murrells inlet is the perfect place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The festivities kick off at 5pm and the costume contest winners will be announced at 9pm at The Claw House.

Come along with us for all the details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.