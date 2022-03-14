Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach
20-year-old, 15-year-old killed in shooting at Robeson County birthday party
A crash is slowing traffic Monday morning along Highway 31.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks lanes on Highway 31

Latest News

.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad...
US Customs: Nearly 150 grams of cocaine found in ‘high school cookbook’
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
gst
The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank spreads love around the Grand Strand
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney takes on restaurant business