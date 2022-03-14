Submit a Tip
15-year-old recovering after involved in hit-and-run at school bus stop in Carolina Forest; 1 arrested

15-year-old Aubrey Coonradt is recovering after she was involved in a hit-and-run while waiting for her school bus in the Carolina Forest area.(Source: Coonradt Family)
By Natasha Laguerre and Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A father is thankful that his 15-year-old daughter is out of the hospital and recovering after being hit by a car while waiting for her school bus.

Don Coonradt said his daughter Aubrey Coonradt was waiting for the bus last Monday on River Oaks Drive when she was hit.

Troopers said 38-year-old Shannon Potts was driving when she hit a pick-up truck, and that pick-up truck lost control and hit Aubrey Coonradt on the side of the road. Authorities said Potts drove off and left the scene. She was arrested on Friday and charged with hit and run and giving false information to law enforcement. She has since been released to home detention.

Shannon Potts
Shannon Potts(Source: JRLDC)

Doctors said Aubrey Coonradt is lucky to be alive and her father believes her heavy backpack helped save her from suffering any major spinal injuries.

“I was a mess… I’m just standing there utterly helpless, and you are trying to stay strong for her,” said Don Coonradt. “Her eyes halfway open looking at you and she keeps asking us, ‘Why her? What did she do wrong?’”

The 15-year-old spent a week at the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. She was released from the hospital after spending a week there, and her neighbors showered her with support. But it’s just the beginning and has a long road to recovery.

“Every once in a while I worry about how school is going to play out. But I’m just trying to make it to the five weeks when this hardware comes out and I can figure out walking again so it doesn’t hurt as much,” Aubrey Coonradt said.

Meanwhile, her father is asking Horry County Schools to move the bus stop to a safer place so that students will be protected.

“I want to protect this neighborhood’s children because if it happened to my kid it will happen to another one. This wasn’t a fluke, it will happen again,” said Doon Coonradt. “I have to take this negative and turn it into a positive.”

