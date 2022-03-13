‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice responded late Saturday after former President Donald Trump held a rally in Florence.

The former president had harsh words for the representative of South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, saying he and fellow representative Nancy Mace were “atrocious” and “partnered with the Democrats to stab the Republican Party and frankly to stab our country in the back.”

Rice voted to impeach Trump following the deadly Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were ratifying the results of the presidential election.

Trump was also joined by one of Rice’s primary challengers, current state Rep. Russell Fry, who he’s endorsed ahead of June’s primary.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Rice called Trump a “would-be tyrant” and said “he is consumed by spite.”

“I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what,” Rice said.

