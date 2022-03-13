Submit a Tip
‘Would-be tyrant:’ Congressman Tom Rice responds to Trump’s visit to Florence

LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on...
LEFT: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., talks with residents at a temporary housing facility, S.C., on Feb. 24, 2022. RIGHT: Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C.(AP Photos/Meg Kinnard)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice responded late Saturday after former President Donald Trump held a rally in Florence.

The former president had harsh words for the representative of South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, saying he and fellow representative Nancy Mace were “atrocious” and “partnered with the Democrats to stab the Republican Party and frankly to stab our country in the back.”

Rice voted to impeach Trump following the deadly Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were ratifying the results of the presidential election.

Trump was also joined by one of Rice’s primary challengers, current state Rep. Russell Fry, who he’s endorsed ahead of June’s primary.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Rice called Trump a “would-be tyrant” and said “he is consumed by spite.”

“I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what,” Rice said.

You can read Rice’s full statement below:

“Trump is here because, like no one else I’ve ever met, he is consumed by spite. I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what.

“If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate.

“If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it’s hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote.”

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

