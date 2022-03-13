Surfside Beach police mourn loss of retired K-9

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A police department in the Grand Strand is mourning the loss of a retired K-9.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said Sunday that K-9 Biko passed away in the case of his handler, former Surfside Beach PD Sgt. Julian Ziolkowski.

Biko served the community from 2014 to 2019 before retiring due to an on-duty injury, according to officials.

“‘All work and no play’ was Biko’s approach to catching criminals doing bad things,” the department said in a statement. “But those he trusted got to see his softer side. Thank you Julian for taking care of Biko and ensuring he lived his best life after service.”

