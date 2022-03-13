‘Manufacturing Madness’ looks for coolest thing made in SC

Submit a Tip
A formation of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over during a centennial ceremony for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Manufactures across South Carolina are holding a March Madness-style competition to decide what is the coolest thing made in the state.

The competition narrowed the field from 175 nominated things down to 16 items made in the state, from boats to SUVs to diapers to Girl Scout uniforms to F-16 jets.

Voting is taking place all this month at scmanufacturingmadness.com, narrowing the field down to eight and then to a winner, which will be announced March 30 at a Statehouse ceremony. Other things made in South Carolina that made the cut include bricks, paper for lottery tickets, refrigerators, atomizers, generators, steel and side-by-side ATVs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

