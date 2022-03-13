FIRST ALERT: Chilly today with warmer temperatures ahead this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold start to the day with sub-freezing temperatures. We’ll stay cooler than normal today, however, warmer weather is on the way!

TODAY:

Hard freeze will take place all across Pee Dee. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s along the Grand Strand and mid 20s North of I-95. This cold of temperatures can be deadly to plants that are sensitive to frigid temperatures if they aren’t covered. By late morning, temperatures will be above freezing. We’re going to stay chilly today as our highs are going to struggle to get out of the 40s. On the bright side, we’re going to see plenty of blue sky today.

Temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 40s (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

The weather will stay quiet throughout the evening with mostly clear skies. Although, we’re going to see another chilly evening. Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 30s in the Grand Strand and low 30s inland. Inland areas are going to see a frost threat tonight.

Overnight lows are going to drop back into the 30s (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Even though we had a chilly weekend, that will change this week. A high pressure system will move across the Palmetto State and this will cause our winds to shift to come out of the South. This is going to bring warmer weather across the Southeast. Tomorrow, we are going to see temperatures in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are going to gradually warm back to the 70s at the end of the week. Besides the temperatures, it’s going to be pretty quiet, weather wise. We’ll see drier conditions for the next few days. There will be chances for showers and storm Tuesday night into Wednesday from a weak storm system. However, we’re not expecting that much rain with that system.

We'll be back in the 70s at the end of the week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.