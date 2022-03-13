Coastal Carolina track star takes gold in 60-meter dash at NCAA Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Call her ‘National Champion’!

On Saturday night, junior Melissa Jefferson outran the rest of the field in the finals of the women’s 60-meter dash to win gold and be crowned an NCAA National Champion at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.

She is the first-ever individual national champion in Coastal Carolina history.

Jefferson recorded another Sun Belt Conference and Coastal Carolina University record time of 7.09, which was also the second-fastest time in all of NCAA Division I women’s indoor track & field this season.

Her time of 7.09 is tied for the sixth-fastest time all-time in the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field record books for the 60-meter dash.

With her first-place finish and NCAA Championship title, Jefferson is also a 2022 first-team All-American.

