Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he said on Twitter. “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.