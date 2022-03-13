Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he said on Twitter. “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
