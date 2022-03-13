20-year-old killed, teen in critical condition after shooting at Robeson County birthday party

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and a teenager was hurt after a shooting at a birthday party in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened shortly before 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the 1100 block of Jones Road in Pembroke.

Deputies were first called to the area after reports that two people were shot.

20-year-old Randi Hunt, of Rowland, was found dead as authorities arrived, while a 15-year-old was also taken to the hospital.

The teen was listed in critical condition as of around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pembroke Police Department also responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.