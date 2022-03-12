Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two-county chase ends in Pawleys Island area; 1 arrested

Travis Grate
Travis Grate(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man is accused of leading authorities on a two-county chase early Saturday morning.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Police Department around 6 a.m. when the chase entered its jurisdiction on Highway 17.

It’s not clear at this point why the chase started.

Deputies deployed stop sticks near Litchfield Exchange and the suspect’s vehicle stopped near the intersection of Highway 17 and Julian Rutledge Road in the Pawleys Island area.

Authorities took 39-year-old Travis Grate into custody and is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

He also has an active warrant for an assault on a law enforcement officer charge.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 killed after vehicle collides with tree near Conway
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
Ricky Lane Shook
Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say
A photo of a gas pump
Gas station sells out after offering fuel for $2.25/gallon
A road closure will be in place Saturday in Florence ahead of a rally headlined by former...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in place for Trump rally in Florence

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff’s office investigating after shots fired into vehicle in Murrells Inlet
Man arrested after chase enters Georgetown County, leaves construction worker hurt
John Fink III
S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online
Ricky Lane Shook
Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say