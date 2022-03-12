Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating after shots fired into vehicle in Murrells Inlet

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said shots were fired into a vehicle in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies were called around 7 a.m. Saturday to Sunnyside Avenue, which is less than a mile away from the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

The sheriff’s office said that it has detained one person in the case.

Investigators added that no one was hurt in the shooting.

They believe that the shooting is an isolated incident between a man and woman.

WMBF News has reached out to the sheriff’s office to see exactly where the shooting occurred.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 killed after vehicle collides with tree near Conway
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
Ricky Lane Shook
Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say
A photo of a gas pump
Gas station sells out after offering fuel for $2.25/gallon
A road closure will be in place Saturday in Florence ahead of a rally headlined by former...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in place for Trump rally in Florence

Latest News

Man arrested after chase enters Georgetown County, leaves construction worker hurt
John Fink III
S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online
Ricky Lane Shook
Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say
Nicholas V. Hodges, 40, of Marlin Court, Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet man arrested on weapons violation, multiple warrants after trying to pawn items with another’s ID