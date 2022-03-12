Sheriff’s office investigating after shots fired into vehicle in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said shots were fired into a vehicle in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies were called around 7 a.m. Saturday to Sunnyside Avenue, which is less than a mile away from the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

The sheriff’s office said that it has detained one person in the case.

Investigators added that no one was hurt in the shooting.

They believe that the shooting is an isolated incident between a man and woman.

WMBF News has reached out to the sheriff’s office to see exactly where the shooting occurred.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 843-546-5102.

