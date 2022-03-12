Submit a Tip
Hundreds of jobs in danger as Upstate fulfillment center plans to close

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A recent WARN report from SC Works Online indicates that the Belk fulfillment center in Jonesville is expected to close on April 30, 2022.

According to the report, this closing would impact 310 jobs.

WARN reports are part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. This act states that employers must give workers a 60-day notice before any closings or mass layoffs.

