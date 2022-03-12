Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police conducting investigation in Carolina Forest

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are conducting an investigation in Carolina Forest.

The Horry County Police Department said officers are in the area of Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood.

The HCPD says residents may see patrol officers and special operations team members. Those in the area are asked to steer clear and allow police to do their work.

WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 killed after vehicle collides with tree near Conway
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
Temperatures are going to drop down in the 20s tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over but temperatures plummet this afternoon
A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Thousands without power; Bridges, part of I-526 close amid high winds
A photo of a gas pump
Gas station sells out after offering fuel for $2.25/gallon

Latest News

Travis Grate
Two-county chase ends in Pawleys Island area; 1 arrested
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff’s office investigating after shots fired into vehicle in Murrells Inlet
Man arrested after chase enters Georgetown County, leaves construction worker hurt
John Fink III
S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online