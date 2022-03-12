FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible this morning followed by a hard freeze tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong, fast-moving cold front will provide a line of storms this morning across the Carolinas. Once the front passes through, temperatures are going to rapidly drop.

TIMIING OF THE STORMS:

The cold front is expected to hit areas North of 1-95 as early as 6am. This system will track towards the northeast at a fast-moving pace. By 9am, the line of storms will be entering the Grand Strand and by 10am the storms will be out at sea. Clouds will be lingering throughout the day with a few light sprinkles possible this afternoon. Clearing will take place later this evening.

The timing of the storms is between 6am to 10am (WMBF)

SEVERE WEATHER THREATS:

This cold front will produce a squall line of intense storms. Some of these storms may be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued us a level 3 medium risk for severe weather. The threats are strong winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. However, the tornado threat is low, but I wouldn’t rule out a quick spin-up. The main threat of this storm is damaging straight-line winds. The models are anticipating winds gusting up to 50s mph, this can possibly knock down tree branches and cause power outages. We are going to stay windy throughout the day. This afternoon, the winds will gust up to 35mph and the winds won’t calm down till later tonight. Since we’ve been so dry, I’m not expecting flooding to be an issue.

Strong storms this morning followed by a hard freeze tonight (WMBF)

FREEZE THREAT:

Once the cold front passes through the area, you’re going to notice a major temperature drop. We go from upper 60s at 7am to mid-40s by 7pm. Temperatures are going to continue to drop throughout the evening. Overnight lows are going to drop in the 20s with wind chills in the teens tonight. If you have already begun spring planting, these types of temperatures are known as plant killers. Make sure you protect your plants before tonight.

Temperatures are going to drop down in the 20s tonight (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 40s for most parts of our area. The weather will remain quiet with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are going to warm back up during the work week. We start with temperatures in the 60s on Monday and we’ll gradually warm up in the 70s by Friday. We’ll stay dry for the next couple days, as Wednesday will be our next chance for rain.

